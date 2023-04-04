SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Bought by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,603 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises 2.5% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPTL. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $885,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,680,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the period.

Shares of SPTL traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.24. 4,013,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,479,125. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $37.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.87.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

