SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Sold by Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.30% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GWX. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 257.2% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $31.10. The company had a trading volume of 22,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,075. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.40. The company has a market cap of $718.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $35.75.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

