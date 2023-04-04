Sprott (OTCMKTS:SPOXF) Shares Down 0.5%

Sprott Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPOXF – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.36 and last traded at $33.70. Approximately 55,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 52,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.86.
Sprott Trading Down 0.5 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.70.
Sprott Company Profile
Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.
