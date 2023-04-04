Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.2806 per share on Friday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Standard Bank Group’s previous dividend of $0.22.

OTCMKTS:SGBLY opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.60. Standard Bank Group has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $12.66.

Standard Bank Group Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated financial and related solutions to clients. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and High Net Worth (CHNW); Business and Commercial (BCC); and Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB). The CHNW segment offers access to a variety of personal banking and wealth management solutions, including insurance, investments and advisory capabilities.

