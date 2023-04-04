Starname 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,580.71 (IOV)

Starname (IOV) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Starname coin can now be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Starname has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Starname has a total market cap of $961,772.30 and $1,580.71 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Starname’s launch date was September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Starname is starname.me.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname.

IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.

The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

