State Street (NYSE:STT) Given New $95.00 Price Target at UBS Group

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at UBS Group from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on STT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.65.

STT stock opened at $75.46 on Tuesday. State Street has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $94.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. State Street had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that State Street will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in State Street in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

