Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) traded down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $106.01 and last traded at $106.58. 343,056 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,854,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.43.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.