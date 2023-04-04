Stephens Inc. AR Grows Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,798 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $10,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.70.

Insider Activity

Duke Energy Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $95.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

