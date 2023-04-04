Stephens Inc. AR Has $7.52 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 366,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 40,053,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,689,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523,681 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,661,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,271,000 after acquiring an additional 155,672 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,039,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,592,000 after buying an additional 83,884 shares during the last quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% during the first quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,424,000 after buying an additional 1,156,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,799,000 after buying an additional 332,739 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $21.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.49.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

