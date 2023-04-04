Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,660,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,643,000 after buying an additional 31,422,045 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,086,000 after buying an additional 7,695,017 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 853,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,620,000 after buying an additional 5,358,090 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32,819.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,583,000 after buying an additional 2,113,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,404,715,000 after buying an additional 1,192,100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $178.48 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $209.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.24.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

