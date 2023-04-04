Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 4,213 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $7,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 886.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Airbnb from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Airbnb Stock Performance

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $243,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 202,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,925,448.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $243,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 202,296 shares in the company, valued at $17,925,448.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $42,521,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,108,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,113,768.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,406,035 shares of company stock valued at $298,621,288 over the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $121.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.07 and a 200 day moving average of $107.53. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $179.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.