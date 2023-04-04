Stephens Inc. AR Raises Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,384 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 3,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $184.54 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $186.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.54.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.