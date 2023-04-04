Stephens Inc. AR Sells 5,632 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,632 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $244.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.30 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $130.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.79.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.44.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

