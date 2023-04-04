Stephens Inc. AR Sells 56,873 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,873 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $7,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,932,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,290,000 after buying an additional 475,293 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,184,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,572,000 after purchasing an additional 356,177 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,732,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,774,000 after purchasing an additional 181,832 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 130.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,223,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,597,000 after purchasing an additional 693,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 917,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,445,000 after purchasing an additional 120,886 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

FTSM stock opened at $59.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.57 and its 200 day moving average is $59.48. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.26 and a 1-year high of $59.72.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.208 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.