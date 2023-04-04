StockNews.com Lowers J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of J&J Snack Foods from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $152.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.17. J&J Snack Foods has a 1 year low of $117.45 and a 1 year high of $165.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.76 and a beta of 0.53.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $351.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.70 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 5.77%. J&J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 126.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J&J Snack Foods

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 319.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,076,000 after buying an additional 580,248 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in J&J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $22,557,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 255,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,579,000 after purchasing an additional 89,278 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,286,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,544,000 after purchasing an additional 89,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 234.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 73,883 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J&J Snack Foods

(Get Rating)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.