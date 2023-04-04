StockNews.com Lowers J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of J&J Snack Foods from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.
J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance
NASDAQ JJSF opened at $152.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.17. J&J Snack Foods has a 1 year low of $117.45 and a 1 year high of $165.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.76 and a beta of 0.53.
J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 126.13%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On J&J Snack Foods
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 319.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,076,000 after buying an additional 580,248 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in J&J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $22,557,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 255,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,579,000 after purchasing an additional 89,278 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,286,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,544,000 after purchasing an additional 89,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 234.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 73,883 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About J&J Snack Foods
J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.
