Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

SSYS opened at $16.38 on Friday. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $26.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average of $13.79. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Stratasys by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 22.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stratasys by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Stratasys by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Stratasys by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

