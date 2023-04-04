Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.00.
Stratasys Trading Down 0.9 %
SSYS opened at $16.38 on Friday. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $26.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average of $13.79. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.35.
Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.
