Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Acquires New Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BXMT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 78,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE BXMT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,683,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,864. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.82. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $32.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.96%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 173.43%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BXMT. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

In other news, Director Henry N. Nassau bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.81 per share, for a total transaction of $178,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,067.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Henry N. Nassau acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $178,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,067.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Nash acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $943,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 468,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,061.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

