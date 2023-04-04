Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Decreases Position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lessened its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 61,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 361,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 18,980 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 702.8% in the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 352,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after buying an additional 308,977 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 173,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 53,232 shares during the period.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DIAL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.89. The company had a trading volume of 39,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,038. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.39. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $19.43.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Profile

The Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Multi-Sector Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indexes, each representing a different sector within the fixed income space. The index allocates fixed weights to each of the six sectors.

