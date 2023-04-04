Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,823 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

IWF stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.12. 420,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,470. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $282.69. The stock has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.98 and its 200 day moving average is $224.86.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

