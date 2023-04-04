Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Sells 208,959 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,959 shares during the period. Roblox comprises approximately 7.1% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $14,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,442,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,303,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,567,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870,164 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,474,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,592 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,122,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,510 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Roblox stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.18. 9,025,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,677,956. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $53.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 200.01%. The company had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RBLX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $74,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,150,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,120,402.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $74,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,150,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,120,402.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,178 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $120,287.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,698.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 631,047 shares of company stock valued at $24,114,788. 28.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

