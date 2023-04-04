Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Sells 21,703 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,703 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 3.2% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 62.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,482,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,827,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451,255 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,072,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932,504 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,199,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,150 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.28. The stock had a trading volume of 730,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,159. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $54.60.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

