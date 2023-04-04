Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Sells 36,706 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,706 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF makes up about 2.4% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. owned 0.08% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 39,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARKK traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.35. 10,455,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,004,441. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.55 and its 200 day moving average is $37.17. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $70.68.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

