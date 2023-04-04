Stratis (STRAX) Price Reaches $0.58 on Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Stratis has a market capitalization of $85.07 million and approximately $22.99 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00002073 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,809.95 or 0.06516607 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00061296 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00021350 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00039980 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006960 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00017714 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 147,731,229 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

