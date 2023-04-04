Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stryker Price Performance

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.90.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $287.56 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $288.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $268.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.54. The company has a market cap of $109.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.62%.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.