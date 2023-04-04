SUIC Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Shares Down 18.7%

SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SUIC – Get Rating) was down 18.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 1,531 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 5,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.
SUIC Worldwide Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.27.
About SUIC Worldwide
SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of research and development, venture financing for, and investing in private enterprises and the public sector. It targets sectors that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence.
