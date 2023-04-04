Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys New Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,754,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,976,000. First Merchants Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $847,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Focused Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $254,151,000. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $476.19. 383,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,630. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.02 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $475.37 and its 200-day moving average is $489.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

ELV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.26.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

