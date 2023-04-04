Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $12.75 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $12,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Linde by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its position in Linde by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 17,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Linde by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $5,187,000. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its position in Linde by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 65,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,318,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Down 0.1 %

Linde stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $357.77. 1,050,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,603,544. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.65. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $362.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.67.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

