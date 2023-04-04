Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $12 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,941 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded down $3.45 on Tuesday, reaching $196.09. 2,074,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,550,110. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.17. The stock has a market cap of $119.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $259.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $179.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.48.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

