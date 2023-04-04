Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $14.77 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,418 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $14,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Deere & Company by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,440,000 after acquiring an additional 94,311 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE stock traded down $14.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $400.30. 932,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,117. The company has a 50-day moving average of $411.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.06. The company has a market capitalization of $118.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Argus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.86.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

