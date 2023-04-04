Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $28.22 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $28,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 685.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.44. 2,074,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,278,728. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.67.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

