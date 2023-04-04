Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $50.65 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 562,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,544 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $50,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 189.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 286.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JNK traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $92.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,761,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,878,372. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $102.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.57 and a 200-day moving average of $90.99.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.