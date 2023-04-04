Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 39,197 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 277,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,197 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827,299 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379,584 shares during the period. Yale University raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,900 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,844.1% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,049,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,050 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $72,980,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO remained flat at $40.57 during midday trading on Tuesday. 4,001,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,041,976. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.33. The firm has a market cap of $71.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

