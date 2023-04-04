Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 21,000 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 519,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $72,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.07. 948,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,436,369. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.33. The firm has a market cap of $97.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

