Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 772 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $10,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth about $452,154,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth about $373,371,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth about $146,280,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 6,440.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,386,000 after buying an additional 81,731 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,241,947.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,098 shares of company stock worth $7,278,014. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,683.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $29.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,636.16. 125,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,745. The stock has a market cap of $99.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,677.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,492.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,134.46.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.83 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

