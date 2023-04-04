Sutton Place Investors LLC Has $757,000 Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Sutton Place Investors LLC reduced its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,012 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Sutton Place Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $52.71 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $58.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.45.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

