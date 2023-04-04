Sutton Place Investors LLC Invests $27,000 in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Sutton Place Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLRY. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Tilray by 5,982.4% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Tilray by 210.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares during the period. 11.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tilray alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.72.

Tilray Price Performance

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Tilray Inc has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.15.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 89.96%. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tilray Profile

(Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.