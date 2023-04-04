Sutton Place Investors LLC Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC)

Sutton Place Investors LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF makes up 1.5% of Sutton Place Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $21,863,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF in the third quarter worth $4,971,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 1,544.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 50,369 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 81.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 18,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF in the third quarter worth $1,136,000.

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IETC opened at $47.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.58 million, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.54.

About iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF

The iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (IETC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the information technology sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms.

