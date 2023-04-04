Sutton Place Investors LLC Purchases New Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Sutton Place Investors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAGG. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,554,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,752,000 after purchasing an additional 249,300 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 414,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after buying an additional 245,167 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $10,724,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 898.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 196,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,440,000 after acquiring an additional 177,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 125.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 299,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,623,000 after purchasing an additional 166,833 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAGG opened at $46.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.16. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.07 and a twelve month high of $52.88.

