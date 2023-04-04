Sutton Place Investors LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Sutton Place Investors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for 2.0% of Sutton Place Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,528,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,657 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,504,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,005,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,547,000 after purchasing an additional 55,461 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,870,000 after purchasing an additional 296,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 73.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,573,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,535,000 after purchasing an additional 668,247 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $73.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $62.05 and a 1 year high of $78.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.16.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

