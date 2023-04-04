Sutton Place Investors LLC Sells 8,020 Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Sutton Place Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,020 shares during the quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,734,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 33,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 22,486 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth about $817,000.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FUMB stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average of $19.93. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a one year low of $19.79 and a one year high of $20.05.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

