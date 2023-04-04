Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Plans $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th.

Sysco has raised its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 54 years. Sysco has a payout ratio of 42.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sysco to earn $4.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.0%.

NYSE SYY opened at $78.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sysco has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $91.53.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sysco by 70,686.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $397,373,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sysco by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,008 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $39,730,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sysco by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,819,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,318,000 after purchasing an additional 310,274 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.42.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

