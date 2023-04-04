Taglich Brothers Reiterates “Speculative Buy” Rating for KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR)

Taglich Brothers restated their speculative buy rating on shares of KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

KULR Technology Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KULR opened at $0.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.04. KULR Technology Group has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $2.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KULR Technology Group by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 19,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of KULR Technology Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 16,504 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of KULR Technology Group by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

