Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on shares of Tarena International from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Get Tarena International alerts:

Tarena International Price Performance

TEDU opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.75 million, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of -0.37. Tarena International has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.08.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.