Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Taylor Devices Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ TAYD opened at $19.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.58 million, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.74. Taylor Devices has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $21.80.

Get Taylor Devices alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Taylor Devices by 5.1% during the third quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 36,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Devices by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Taylor Devices by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Taylor Devices by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include metal bellows dampers, fluid viscous dampers, landing and arresting gear, pumpkin mounts, isolation systems, custom applications, crane buffers, shock absorbers, liquid die springs, lock up devices, and machined springs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.