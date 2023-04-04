Team (NYSE:TISI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Shares of TISI stock remained flat at $5.48 on Monday. 12,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 million, a PE ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Team has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.85.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TISI. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Team during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Team during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Team during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Team during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Team by 401.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 72,442 shares during the period.

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

