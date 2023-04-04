Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $160.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from a hold rating to an accumulate rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $163.06.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $148.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $400.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.24 and its 200 day moving average is $141.82. Walmart has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217 over the last quarter. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.