Terra Classic 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $49.82 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $717.35 million and approximately $49.82 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Terra Classic has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00009654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004525 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003217 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001131 BTC.

About Terra Classic

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,856,663,966,370 coins and its circulating supply is 5,893,091,321,498 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

