The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.6% in the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 2,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $652,812.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,980,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,184,955.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $4.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $321.89. 513,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,971,236. The firm has a market cap of $107.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.27%.

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $463.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $394.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

