The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HIG. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $70.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.44. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $79.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,711,751.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,221 shares in the company, valued at $15,446,348.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,711,751.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,221 shares in the company, valued at $15,446,348.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $26,070.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,251 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,806 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

