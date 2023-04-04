The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Insider Douglas Johnstone Sells 1,070 Shares

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) insider Douglas Johnstone sold 1,070 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $84,337.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,843 shares in the company, valued at $775,825.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Howard Hughes Price Performance
NYSE:HHC traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.39. The company had a trading volume of 196,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,121. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.23. The Howard Hughes Co. has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $105.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.46.
Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $482.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howard Hughes
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on HHC shares. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.
Howard Hughes Company Profile
The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.
Read More
