The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Insider Douglas Johnstone Sells 1,070 Shares

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) insider Douglas Johnstone sold 1,070 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $84,337.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,843 shares in the company, valued at $775,825.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:HHC traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.39. The company had a trading volume of 196,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,121. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.23. The Howard Hughes Co. has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $105.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.46.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $482.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 1,507.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after buying an additional 84,577 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $9,812,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 396,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,307,000 after purchasing an additional 49,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HHC shares. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

